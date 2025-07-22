No, Trump Is Not ‘Weaponizing’ Anti-Semitism

The accusation reveals more about the accusers than the accused

If “a liberal is a man too broad-minded to take his own side in a quarrel,” as Robert Frost put it, then a Jewish liberal must be someone who begs for his nation to take anti-Semitism seriously—and then condemns the president of the United States for obliging.

American Jews have sounded the alarm on rising anti-Semitism for years, and the case was made when the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks spurred terrorist sympathizers in the West to take their bigotry to the streets. Campuses revealed themselves as hotbeds of sympathy for the attackers. Universities did nothing to punish flagrant violations of civil rights laws committed by those sympathetic to Hamas, and the culprits remained undeterred. As reports from Harvard, Columbia, and other universities attest, faculty, students, and even administrators continued to bait Jews and Israel in class, on the quad, and everywhere in between. Student groups revealed themselves as unabashed collaborators with terrorist organizations, raising funds for them and promoting their propaganda.

Tal Fortgang is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He was a 2023 Sapir Fellow.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images