New York's Prop 1 Threatens Parental Rights

Last week, Elon Musk announced that he would move the headquarters of both X and SpaceX from California to Texas, in protest of a new bill signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Senate Bill 107, or the SAFETY Act, passed mostly along party lines, will make California the first state in the US to prohibit school districts from requiring staff to inform parents if their child adopts a different gender identity.

The law will also “authorize a court to take temporary jurisdiction because a child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care.”

Additional provisions prevent courts from using a parent’s decision to seek gender-affirming care for their child against them in custody disputes.

But it’s not just California that is politicizing children and gender ideology.

Paul Dreyer is a Cities Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images