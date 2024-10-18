New Poll Finds a Majority of Jewish Voters Are Open to Supporting Republican Politicians 

NEW YORK, NY – Between October 5th and 9th of 2024, the Manhattan Institute polled a representative sample of 658 Jewish registered voters across the U.S. on their feelings about the 2024 presidential election, issues impacting American Jewry, and other public policy matters. Although Jewish voters remain largely aligned with the Democratic Party, there are growing cracks in that support. Polling insights include:

Vice President Kamala Harris is on track for the narrowest margin of victory with Jewish voters (+36%) of any Democratic presidential candidate since Michael Dukakis in 1988 (+29%).

Jewish voters are more likely to report high levels of concern over growing antisemitism in the Democratic Party (with 41% extremely concerned) than within the Republican Party (with 38% extremely concerned).

Jewish voters are fiscal moderates, concerned about out-of-control government spending but sympathetic to higher taxes on people in middle- to upper-income brackets.

Jewish voters want more vetting in the immigration process but are supportive of increasing high-skilled immigration.

Jewish voters more closely align with Republicans on the issue of crime and feel the nation’s criminal justice system is not tough enough. A majority (61%) feel that protestors should not be allowed to cover their faces while congregating in a public place.

The result is that a significant majority of Jewish voters now say they are open to supporting Republican politicians, while roughly a third report that they will back only Democrats.

