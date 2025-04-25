Negative Polarization, Lack Of Education, And Composting

OneLIC Neighborhood Plan would transform Long Island City. Image Credit: DCP. We’re just under nine weeks out from the Democratic primaries, and this week we’re looking at how the election is being shaped by negative polarization, why it takes so long to build housing in New York, and whether composting really makes sense. As always, let me know what you like—and what you think is missing from the newsletter. Just hit reply. Did someone forward this to you? Sign up for free to get it in your inbox every Friday. Thanks for reading!

— Liena Zagare No Winner In Sight As this year’s mayoral race shapes up—at least for now—as a rivalry between Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani, the choice isn’t just about housing, crime, or mental health. It’s about what those words mean to different New Yorkers. On paper, the candidates are focused on the same issues. In practice, they’re offering completely different visions of the city. Andrew Cuomo wants to restore order: more police, more housing supply, more control. Zohran Mamdani wants to redistribute power: defund the NYPD, tax luxury real estate, and invest in public infrastructure. Both talk about public safety and infrastructure—but to Cuomo, safety means enforcement. To Mamdani, it means divestment. To Mamdani, housing means public ownership. To Cuomo, it means private development. Many voters aren’t rallying for a candidate, but against one. That “negative polarization” drives national politics, too. It makes persuasion—and coalition-building—hard. And with unions, party machines, and editorial boards weaker than ever, there’s no real middle to broker compromise. Voters are on their own—and so are the candidates. Whoever wins won’t just face a housing crisis or a budget shortfall. They’ll face a crisis of legitimacy. Unless a less polarizing candidate succeeds, one side will see the winner as a threat. New York may elect a mayor—but that doesn’t mean the city is ready to follow.