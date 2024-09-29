Mayor Hochul to the Rescue? Here’s How Gov Can Help NYC as Adams Flounders

No matter what Mayor Adams decides to do in the coming days — or what other people may do to him — Gov. Hochul will have to start pulling double shifts: her day job, and acting as New York City’s de facto mayor.

Adams’ federal indictment last week on five counts, including bribery and wire fraud, has thrown City Hall into a chaos that Gotham can ill afford.

Anything or nothing might happen by the end of this year: Adams may stick it out and stay on the job as he proclaims his innocence.

Or he may resign, with his lawyers perhaps advising him that prosecutors may lose interest in a former mayor.

Or Hochul may suspend him — she has the right to do so — and start the process of removing him, which takes at least 30 days.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images