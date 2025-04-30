Manhattan Institute Relaunches Its Proxy Monitor Database

This resource enables the public to analyze the impact of shareholder proposals on major U.S. corporations

NEW YORK, NY – Proxy Monitor, a project of the Manhattan Institute’s legal policy team, is the most comprehensive public resource for analyzing shareholder activism at America’s largest publicly traded companies. The Proxy Monitor database records every shareholder proposal submitted to the 250 largest U.S. public companies for annual meetings from 2006 through 2024. Beginning in 2025, MI is recording shareholder proposal information for the full S&P 500 for the first time. (Full S&P 500 data for the historical archive will be added at a later date.)

The platform allows users to search and analyze data by company, industry, year, proposal type, proponent, and proponent category. Search results generate exportable tabulated data, including proposal titles, industry, proponent, and vote outcomes. Users can sort, filter, and reorganize results to suit a range of research needs.

Proxy Monitor is a vital tool for scholars, journalists, policymakers, and investors interested in the growing influence of outside shareholder activism on corporate governance. The Manhattan Institute plans to continue updating and enhancing the database in the years ahead, providing transparency and insight into one of the most dynamic arenas of corporate governance and shareholder regulation.

For more information, visit www.proxymonitor.org.