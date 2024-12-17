Manhattan Institute Launches New York Crime Dashboard

The new database, updated weekly, provides downloadable data on nine major and minor offenses

NEW YORK, NY—Every day, millions of New Yorkers make decisions based on their sense of safety. Yet it remains hard to get an accurate idea of whether the city is getting safer or more dangerous. Misleading headlines often provide inaccurate information regarding crime in the city, while the NYPD publishes only a small snapshot of crime statistics on its official dashboard.

To keep New Yorkers better informed, Manhattan Institute fellow Charles Lehman has created the New York Crime Dashboard. This database provides information on nine major and minor offenses in New York. Data are available between 2006 and last week; the dashboard updates weekly, when NYPD publishes new numbers. All data are available for download at the click of a button.

This data is a useful resource for journalists and lawmakers, for whom accurate crime data is critical.

Click here to access the New York Crime Dashboard.