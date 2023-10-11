Look Who’s Building a Border Wall Now

Biden is starting to sound like Trump, but that will only play to the former president’s strength.

It’s taken them a while, but perhaps Democratic leaders are beginning to understand that Trump deplorables aren’t the only voters who care about illegal immigration.

It wasn’t long ago that President Biden was dismissing the massive surge of unlawful border crossings as a seasonal phenomenon, and New York Mayor Eric Adams was grinning ear-to-ear for the television cameras while welcoming migrants in person as they arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan. But that was then. Last week Mr. Adams scurried down to Latin America to dissuade potential migrants from heading north, while Mr. Biden announced plans to erect 20 miles of new barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is tacit acknowledgment from Democrats that we’re dealing mainly with economic migrants in search of a better life and not refugees fleeing persecution back home, which is how liberals and the media have been framing the crisis. Mr. Biden has spent much of his presidency contrasting himself with his immediate predecessor, especially when it comes to immigration policy. How it must have pained him to go back on his pledge in 2020 that “there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.”

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images