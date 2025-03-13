Long Past the Pandemic, Kids Skip School in New York

The city’s rate of chronic absenteeism shot up from 25% of students before Covid to 34.8% last year.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned four years ago after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, is now running for New York City mayor as the answer to problems he helped to create.

Mr. Cuomo signed bail-reform legislation that made it more difficult for prosecutors and judges to keep violent repeat offenders off the streets. He blessed sanctuary policies that made New York a magnet for pretend asylum seekers and multiplied the homeless population. He banned fracking, which led to higher energy costs.

Perhaps voters will consider the sorry alternatives in this year’s election—including scandal-plagued incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is sucking up to President Trump for help—and decide to give Mr. Cuomo a shot at redemption. Unfortunately, the people who suffered the most lasting damage on his watch are either no longer with us or too young to cast a ballot.

Photo by Newsday LLC / Getty Images