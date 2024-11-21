Linda McMahon Could Shake Up the Education Establishment

From fighting DEI to outright abolishing the Department of Education (ED), President-elect Donald Trump has made audacious promises to change education. And with the appointment of former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) executive Linda McMahon as Education Secretary, what can we expect from this outsider?

McMahon co-founded the WWE and led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. Although she has dabbled in education issues, expressing support for school choice and serving on the Connecticut Board of Education, McMahon will for the most part begin with a fresh set of eyes unbeholden to the interest of the education establishment. Her background suggests she will treat the ED as a business, focusing on reducing waste and inefficiencies.

McMahon faces a long road ahead to implement Trump’s desired reforms. While there are certain things the administration can pull off easily through executive action, reducing the ED’s budget and abolishing it entirely will require Congressional approval. This means that much will depend on the cooperation of the Republican-controlled House and Senate. With relatively narrow majorities in both houses of Congress, the Trump administration may face some difficulties accomplishing its more ambitious goals for the ED.

______________________

Neetu Arnold is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images