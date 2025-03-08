Keeping Repeat Offenders off NYC Streets Should Be Campaign Priority One for Mayoral Candidates

In a polished video released over the weekend, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched on a range of policy issues as he threw his hat officially into the New York City mayoral race. Hitting on public safety, he lamented that “the city just feels threatening” as residents live in fear of “random crime.”

To fix this, he declared: “Law enforcement must focus on the small number of recidivists who commit the large number of crimes.”

Cuomo may be taking a page from the playbook of brassy NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has made naming-and-shaming violent recidivists — and the faulty criminal justice system that keeps freeing them — a centerpiece of her new tenure.

Tisch has gone further than a generic call to reduce reoffending: She is documenting and publishing the specific names and criminal histories of the individuals whom a decade of increasingly lax crime policies has let loose over and over again to hurt New Yorkers.

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images