Take a Good Look at LA’s Riots, New York — the Wrong Mayor Will Make Them Ours

Five years ago this month, chaos engulfed New York City’s streets. The turmoil that followed the killing of George Floyd saw hundreds of NYPD officers injured in melees featuring fists, bricks and Molotov cocktails.

Looters robbed storefronts, smashing windows and making off with millions in stolen goods.

As early voting begins in the mayoral primary, New Yorkers must decide what type of leader they want when the going gets tough.

Weak mayors have floundered under the pressure of civil unrest.

In 1991, David Dinkins allowed the Crown Heights rioters to “vent” their anger for three days — by terrorizing Jewish residents and shopkeepers.

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images