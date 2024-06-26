View all Articles
Commentary By John Ketcham

Jamaal Bowman’s Defeat Reveals the Weakness of the Squad

Governance New York, New York City, Elections
UnHerd June 26th, 2024

In New York’s most watched House primary election — the most expensive in US history — Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman became the first member of the ultra-progressive Squad to lose re-election. With 71% of ballots counted, his opponent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, won the Democratic Party’s nomination with 56% of the vote in New York’s 16th Congressional District, which encompasses low- and high- income neighbourhoods in the Bronx and Westchester County.

A former school principal who ousted 16-term veteran Eliot Engel in the 2020 primary, Bowman had some advantages heading into this election season, including incumbency and national name recognition. New York is a “closed primary” state, meaning that only registered Democrats were eligible to vote in yesterday’s contest. This electoral format tends to reduce political competition and reward those with a motivated base. In the heavily Democratic district, the victorious Latimer will enjoy a near-invincible advantage in November’s general election.

Bowman’s strident anti-Israel stance, including repeated accusations of genocide, spurred the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (Aipac) to spend at least $14.5 million to unseat him. But Aipac’s ads didn’t directly criticise Bowman for his positions on Israel and Gaza. Instead, they characterised him as a radical opponent of President Joe Biden’s agenda on issues such as infrastructure spending and the debt ceiling.

Continue reading the entire piece here at UnHerd

______________________

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. 

Photo by Steven Ferdman/GC Images

2 Minute Read

Further Reading

More Governance publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More