Jamaal Bowman’s Defeat Reveals Deep Schism Haunting Democrats as November Nears

The most expensive congressional primary election ever ended in Westchester County with the lopsided defeat of socialist incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman by George Latimer, who has held various local and state posts.

The election, which got so contentious that it was hard to remember that it was a Democratic primary, garnered national attention because it appeared to be the first time a member of the congressional “Squad” would face defeat.

Even before his election in 2020, Bowman’s rhetoric on Israel was tendentious and ugly.

“Just as the police force is a violent intimidating force in so many black communities,” Bowman wrote, echoing a common argument made by the police abolition movement, “I can connect to what it feels like for Palestinians to feel the presence of the military in their daily lives in the West Bank.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Seth Barron is managing editor of The American Mind. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images