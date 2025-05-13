How the Ivy League Earned Donald Trump’s Ire

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Too many instructors at Harvard, Columbia and elsewhere are less interested in teaching and more interested in student indoctrination.

Columbia University is being commended for its response to anti-Israel vandals who last week took over a library, defaced school property—“Columbia will burn 4 the martyrs”—and wounded two public-safety officers.

In contrast to how the university handled last year’s student occupation of another building on campus, the police were summoned quickly, arrests were made, and dozens of students were suspended. Still, I’ll hold my applause for now.

Schools can drop charges and quietly reverse disciplinary actions, as they’ve done in the past, which is one reason these disruptions have continued. It’s clear that the troublemakers don’t take the administration’s warnings seriously. According to the Columbia Spectator, at least one of the students who was detained last week and subsequently suspended from school has been suspended twice before.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images