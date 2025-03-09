Is Trump’s Anti-DEI Pushback Going Too Far?

Over the last two months, Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Edward Martin has forcefully demanded that Georgetown University’s Law School eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from its curriculum or risk jeopardising Department of Justice career opportunities for students.

“It has come to my attention that Georgetown Law School continues to teach and promote DEI,” Martin wrote in a letter. “First, have you eliminated all DEI from your school and its curriculum? Second, if DEI is found in your courses or teaching in anyway, will you move swiftly to remove it?”

Georgetown Law School Dean William Treanor responded on Thursday that the school would not comply with Martin’s demand, citing First Amendment protections for academic freedom.

The response to this exchange fell mostly on partisan lines: progressives celebrated what they saw as Dean Treanor’s bravery in standing up to government bullies, while conservatives joyfully watched as ivory tower elites finally got their comeuppance. But irrespective of one’s views on DEI, Martin is wrong to make this demand: the school should not be compelled to stop discussing DEI in courses if it wishes.

Continue reading the entire piece here at UnHerd

______________________

Neetu Arnold is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Catherine McQueen/Getty Images