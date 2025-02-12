Is Trump Helping You or Hurting You? A Cautionary Tale.

President Trump has always known how to exploit New York City’s potential for drama, and Mayor Eric Adams is the latest actor witlessly dragged onto his national stage.

The president appears to have done a favor for Mr. Adams, in having his Justice Department direct federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against the mayor. But in reality, Mr. Trump has effortlessly humiliated Mr. Adams and the state’s Democratic establishment and further weakened the party’s reputation.

The letter from Mr. Trump’s Department of Justice outlining its decision is a poisoned offering to the mayor.

The mayor has always said that he wanted to prove his innocence in court before the June primary in which he is running for re-election. Yet the Department of Justice made clear it was not absolving him and could refile charges after the November election.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York York Times (paywall)

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.

Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images