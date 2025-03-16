How Trump Can Put a Stop to Masked Terror on Campus

President Trump is right: “NO MASKS!”

That was his final jab in a Truth Social post this month in which he threatened to end federal funding for any college or university that allows “illegal protests” — particularly the ugly antisemitic demonstrations that have dogged many campuses for nearly 18 months.

Columbia University alumni last week pressed the school to enact an official mask ban after the latest round of chaotic pro-Hamas protests.

But Trump himself has the power to end masked riots on campus via executive order, just as many states cracked down on the masked marches of the Ku Klux Klan in the past.

The president’s ability to force change is clear. Existing federal authorities and grant programs give his administration broad discretion to require colleges and universities to take actions that are in students’ interests, especially when their physical safety and civil rights are involved.

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images