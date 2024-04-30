How Gavin Newsom’s Governance Boosts Trump

He is a well-spoken surrogate for Joe Biden on TV, but voters can see he’s misruled California.

Gavin Newsom is Joe Biden’s double-edged sword. California’s governor is a telegenic, well-spoken defender of the president and his economic policies, yet his state is a reliable reminder of everything that’s wrong with them.

Mr. Newsom has appeared on the Sunday morning talk shows to play down concerns about the president’s age and lagging poll numbers. He has gone on Fox News Channel to debate Republicans and attack Donald Trump. In part, his performances are self-serving since Mr. Newsom’s presidential ambitions are well known. Still, the White House couldn’t ask for a better campaign surrogate than Mr. Newsom. If only he hailed from a better-run state.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images