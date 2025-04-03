How Did Young People Go So Wrong They Cheer Killers and Rapists of Hamas?

I’ll be launching my new book Friday afternoon at Columbia University. “On Democracies and Death Cults: Israel and the Future of Civilization” will be available from all good bookshops on April 8 and is available for pre-order now.

I accepted the invitation from the good students of Columbia because it is at just such institutions that we have seen one of the most disturbing things to happen since the attacks of October 7, 2023.

You would have thought that when young women are raped by gangs of armed men, young Americans would not be on the side of the rapists.

When a party of young people at a dance rave in the early hours are attacked by truckloads of armed terrorists, you would think it would be an easy question to understand: Should you be on the side of the unarmed, terrified young people being hunted down in the woods and the fields, raped, shot and macheted in front of their friends?

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

