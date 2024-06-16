How City Hall Frittered Away $41M on No-Bid Migrant Shelter Deal with Dodgy DocGo

Mayor Adams is still half-heartedly trying to wring money from Washington for President Biden’s migrant influx, which will cost local and state taxpayers $3.6 billion this year.

But it’s easy to see why the White House remains reluctant: City Hall won’t honestly account for how and why it spends money on migrants.

The latest example: The Adams administration has misled the public into thinking the city is cutting ties with DocGo, a troubled “emergency” no-bid contractor — even as it has quietly signed at least one new agreement with the firm.

Last spring, the city’s Housing Preservation & Development agency signed a no-bid, one-year $432 million contract with DocGo for “asylee housing” and other migrant services, then extended the contract until the end of this year.

The city picked DocGo despite the fact that it has no expertise in housing large numbers of people: It’s a medical-transport and mobile medical-services company that landed big health-care contracts during the COVID-19 era, when New York was just setting money on fire.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images