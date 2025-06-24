How Bad Is Zohran Mamdani for New York? Let Us Count the Ways

In the dwindling days of his run for Gracie Mansion, Zohran Mamdani has picked a strange priority: publicly funding gender change treatments for minors.

If elected, the New York Sun reported, Mamdani plans to spend $65 million on “gender-affirming care.”

He also promised to investigate New York hospitals that have stopped providing the services, fearing the Trump administration’s wrath, and create an “Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs” at City Hall.

That Mamdani decided gender changes for teenagers deserved his campaign’s attention typifies his problem as a candidate — and danger to the city.

It’s the latest stunt by a candidate who’s already promised to keep the NYPD emaciated, drive the rich from New York, “globalize the intifada,” and otherwise put his ideological fantasies ahead of what voters actually need.

Just take his signature proposals.

Mamdani wants to cut New York’s sky-high housing costs. And he’ll do it by stacking the Rent Guidelines Board with cronies who will follow through on his promise to “freeze the rent.”

That might ease the burden on New Yorkers living under rent control (if it survives judicial scrutiny). But it will lead to more controlled apartments sitting vacant — driving costs up for the two-thirds of New Yorkers who aren’t protected.

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal

Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images