How Eric Adams Can Ask NYC for a Second Chance — and Fend Off Zohran Mamdani

After laying low during primary-campaign season, Mayor Eric Adams is once again the most important man in New York City.

He may have also been the second-happiest person to see Tuesday’s shock primary-election results.

Faced with the very real possibility of avowed socialist Zohran Mamdani taking the reins of the nation’s biggest city, Adams knows that a broad swath of voters will give him a second look — and maybe, after a bumpy term in office, a second chance.

For all of Mamdani’s impressive success, he collected 432,305 of the primary’s first-rank choices (with 93% of the vote counted).

Winning under 10% of the total electorate doesn’t necessarily translate to a ringing mandate, or a general-election landslide.

______________________

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images