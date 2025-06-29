How Eric Adams Can Ask NYC for a Second Chance — and Fend Off Zohran Mamdani
After laying low during primary-campaign season, Mayor Eric Adams is once again the most important man in New York City.
He may have also been the second-happiest person to see Tuesday’s shock primary-election results.
Faced with the very real possibility of avowed socialist Zohran Mamdani taking the reins of the nation’s biggest city, Adams knows that a broad swath of voters will give him a second look — and maybe, after a bumpy term in office, a second chance.
For all of Mamdani’s impressive success, he collected 432,305 of the primary’s first-rank choices (with 93% of the vote counted).
Winning under 10% of the total electorate doesn’t necessarily translate to a ringing mandate, or a general-election landslide.
______________________
John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images