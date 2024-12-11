How a Trump Knockout Punch Can Take Out the Federal DEI Behemoth on Day 1

There is a great clanging and clamoring around the offices in Washington, DC, and Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Political operatives, policy wonks and opposition figures are all planning for the arrival of the second Donald Trump administration.

I’ve spoken with many of the people in the president-elect’s orbit who are planning how to staff Cabinet departments and set a new tone on the administration’s first day. Much of our discussion has focused on the approach to DEI, or “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

While the officials in Trump world are all committed to abolishing DEI in theory, they have yet to settle on a practical approach for doing so.

Here’s how they can shut down DEI — and win the fight for public opinion.

DEI bureaucracies became embedded in the federal government as a result of actions by two presidents: Barack Obama, whose Executive Order 13583 laid the groundwork for many national “diversity” initiatives; and Joe Biden, whose Executive Orders 13985 and 14035 entrenched DEI principles into every federal department and routed billions of dollars toward advancing this ideology throughout American society.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution. This piece was adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images