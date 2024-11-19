Horrific Stabbing Spree in Manhattan Shows How Politicians Still Won’t Lock Up the Dangerous Mentally Ill

Monday morning, after nearly two weeks of buzz about how the recent election heralded a new era in American politics, New Yorkers were treated to a painful reminder of how much life here hasn’t changed.

Three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents across Manhattan.

The perpetrator was a total stranger to each victim and the attacks unprovoked.

The man who has reportedly confessed to the murders is named Ramon Rivera, a resident of the Bellevue Men’s Shelter.

His history of arrests, incarceration and psychiatric hospitalization dates back two decades.

This was a “ticking time bomb” case, to borrow a phrase from our late colleague DJ Jaffe.

We have a perp whose advancing mental deterioration and participation in criminal activities of mounting seriousness all unfolded in full view of mental-health and criminal-justice professionals.

Carolyn Gorman is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute. Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He is a 2024-25 public scholar at the City College of New York’s Moynihan Center.

Photo by Jack Berman/Getty Images