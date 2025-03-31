Hochul’s Overstuffed Budget Strategy Puts Crucial Discovery Reform at Risk

The wrangling in Albany over New York’s dangerous discovery law only highlights Gov. Hochul’s ineptitude — while putting all of us at continued risk.

The state budget is on hold as leftist legislators, pushed by big-money progressive lobbyists, dig in to preserve an irresponsible 2020 “reform” that all but decriminalized wildly dangerous offenses by making them functionally impossible to prosecute.

Hochul is trying to make some mild amendments to the law within her budget-making process — the same backdoor mechanism that established it.

Instead, she should push for a new, separate bill that truly fixes the current law, which puts meaningless paperwork above protecting New Yorkers.

______________________

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images