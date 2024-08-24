Hochul’s New Plan: Congestion Pricing for Thee, but Not for Me

Gov. Hochul’s latest congestion-pricing punt reveals New York’s real motive in pushing the program.

It has nothing to do with cutting congestion, and everything to do with “pricing” — raising more money for the state.

But higher “prices” in the form of this new tax aren’t for everyone, of course: Only the private sector must pay.

If you work for city government, at least in some jobs, you may continue to drive to Manhattan for free.

After this fall’s presidential, congressional and state-lawmaker elections, Hochul may un-pause her two-month-old “pause” on the $15 congestion toll, The Post’s Carl Campanile reported last week.

But the revamped plan, if it materializes, will likely levy a lower-than-$15 fee, and will likely exempt city workers such as firefighters and teachers.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images