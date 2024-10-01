Harris’s Apprenticeship Plan Is a Giveaway to Unions

Trump had a far better approach in 2017. If only he had the discipline to make the point to voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris wants a promotion. Donald Trump thinks she should be fired. We are weeks away from Election Day, and the polling gives neither candidate a clear edge. How come?

On paper, the race has no business being this close. Mr. Trump’s record as president is significantly better than the current administration’s by any number of measures. Prior to Covid, unemployment was low, and inflation was in check. Under President Biden, inflation hit 40-year highs, illegal immigration reached unprecedented levels, and food and housing became less affordable. Abroad, Russia has invaded Ukraine, Hamas has attacked Israel, and China is bullying its neighbors while actively helping the Iranian mullahs achieve their nuclear ambitions.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images