Some Elite Colleges Dodge the Affirmative-Action Ruling

At Duke, Princeton and Yale, Asian enrollment went down after last year’s Supreme Court decision.

“They’re cheating. Everyone knows they’re cheating. They know they’re cheating. What they are trying to do is cheat in a way that doesn’t get them caught in court.”

That was John Yoo’s response when I asked for his reaction to the racial breakdown of freshmen at some of the most selective U.S. colleges and universities. In Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard (2023), the Supreme Court held that race-conscious admissions policies violated the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Given that Asian applicants tend to have higher test scores than other groups, the expectation was that their enrollment at top schools would increase once racial double standards were no longer permitted.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Jon Lovette/Getty Images