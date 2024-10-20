Harris Still Aims to Hold Police Back

In an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ she calls for more federal control of local law enforcement.

Kamala Harris has avoided talking about crime and law enforcement on the campaign trail. No surprise there. Since the George Floyd race riots, many American cities have descended into public disorder. Surveillance videos routinely document flash mobs invading businesses, assaulting employees and stealing whatever participants can carry, including cash registers. Customers bear the brunt of stores’ defenses against runaway shoplifting—such as toothpaste locked behind a plexiglass barrier. Drive-by shootings mow down innocent civilians. Urban violent crime has surged 40% between 2019 and 2023.

Instead of discussing her plans for public safety, Ms. Harris has relied on friendly media to trumpet her alleged crime-fighting successes—as one New York Times headline put it, “Her Experience Fighting Cross-Border Crime.” In an interview last week on a black-oriented radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” however, she made clear that she remains committed to her previously stated view that systemic racism “seeps into every part of American life” and “racial injustice” is rampant in policing.

Heather Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute, contributing editor at City Journal. Her latest book is When Race Trumps Merit.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images