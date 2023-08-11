Gender Studies Is on the Way Out at One State  School. Here’s Why It Matters

The abolition of the Gender Studies Department is just part of a wider transformation already underway at one Florida college

On Thursday, the New College of Florida board of Trustees voted to direct the administration to abolish the university’s gender studies program, becoming the first public university in America to begin rolling back the encroachment of gender ideology and queer theory on its academic offerings.

The decision, sure to elicit a fierce response from left-wing critics, is part of a broader transformation. In January, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed me and a number of other reformers to the New College board of trustees. He tasked us with a challenging mission: to revive classical liberal education and restore the founding mission of the college, which had been established with an appeal to New College at the University of Oxford.

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of the New York Times bestselling book, America's Cultural Revolution. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images