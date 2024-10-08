Gavin Newsom Does Something Conservatives May Like

The California governor signs a bill banning legacy preferences at private colleges and universities.

The Supreme Court began a new term this week, but its landmark 2023 decision on racial preferences in college admissions continues to reverberate.

Last week Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that bans private universities in California from favoring “legacy” applicants, those whose parents are alumni or whose families have donated to the school. It was California’s response to Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the ruling that outlawed preferences based on race and ethnicity. Conservatives often want progressive policies that emanate from the Golden State to stay there. This may be an exception.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images