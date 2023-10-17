Economics Newsletter: The Return of New York's Nightlife

New York nightlife is back! With a vengeance. This figure from Mastercard shows how much spending at night has increased since 2019, particularly on the weekends in downtown Manhattan. Nighttime spending is up nearly 30% on some days. One reason why may be that people are not going out at lunch anymore, perhaps because they work from home and are saving up for the weekend. It is also hard to square with the increased popularity of 5 pm dining, maybe everyone is out, just out earlier.

Source: Mastercard

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Interested in real economic insights? Want to stay ahead of the competition? Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Photo by alexkoral/iStock