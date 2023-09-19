Economics Newsletter: Government Jobs on the Rise

This figure from The Wall Street Journal illustrates where the jobs are. More and more of it is in government. Public sector jobs (federal, state, and municipal) account for nearly 20% of payroll gains. This is in part because of the government replacing teachers and public safety workers who quit their jobs during the pandemic. But it is also because of higher pay and better benefits than before. It is biggest boom in public sector hiring since 2001.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

