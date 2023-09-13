Economics Newsletter: Ecommerce is Here to Stay

After the pandemic, at one point it seemed in-store shopping would come back, but working in the office would not. But as people slowly return to the office, online sales remains strong. Ecommerce sales as a share of retail sales shot up during the pandemic, fell a bit, and is rising back to pandemic highs. Our relationship with online shopping may be a persistent feature of the new economy.

Source: The Centre for Economic Policy Research

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by FG Trade/iStock