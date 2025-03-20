Does the First Amendment Apply?

Good morning:

Manhattan Institute scholars continue to examine the case of the former Columbia University graduate student, especially the claim that his detention violates the First Amendment.

In his Washington Post debut, legal policy fellow Tal Fortgang makes the case that Mahmoud Khalil's supporters are wrongfully falling back on a free speech claim. They conflate speech and action because the facts and the law are not on their side. If the Trump administration violated Khalil’s procedural rights, that “would be unfair, illegal and unnecessary” and will be discovered in the ongoing legal process. But claims that the administration violated his free speech rights don’t pass legal muster.

Nor do the protections of the First Amendment apply to those who would join violent and intimidating mobs. In the New York Post, MI’s director of constitutional studies, Ilya Shapiro, lays out the three steps President Trump should direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Attorney General Pam Bondi to take to combat the continued presence of masked and antisemitic agitators on college campuses nationwide.

Colleges and universities were under constructive scrutiny from other MI scholars this week as well.

Fellow Renu Mukherjee’s new issue brief examines “percent plan” admissions policies in Texas, California, and Florida. These policies—under which the top seniors at every high school are guaranteed admission to the state university system—are far from being true meritocratic solutions. Instead, they often function as affirmative action by another name.

MI’s director of higher education policy, John D. Sailer, continues his activist-to-faculty pipeline series in City Journal. His original investigative reporting finds that ideological administrators of a large-scale university hiring initiative, funded through a National Science Foundation grant, look for “workarounds” to race-blind state policies.

Paulson policy analyst Neetu Arnold discovered other apparent efforts to contravene government efforts to restore colorblind meritocracy in education. In the Wall Street Journal, Arnold reveals how consultants are advising State Department-funded international schools to rebrand their DEI programs while keeping the racialist programming intact.

This newsletter highlights an unsettling development across the pond. Corbin K. Barthold of TechFreedom writes in City Journal about the U.K.’s efforts to force Apple to sabotage its encryption technology and give the U.K. government access to the contents of any iCloud account anywhere in the world, including in the United States. American lawmakers of both parties are speaking out against the effort and how it would violate Americans’ First and Fourth Amendment protections.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director