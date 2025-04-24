Congressional Republicans Might Set Off the Debt Bomb

Their new budget framework is the most irresponsible in modern history—and will put the American economy on a very dangerous trajectory.

Congressional Republicans have approved the most fiscally irresponsible budget resolution since the modern budget process began five decades ago. It allows Congress to slash taxes by $5.3 trillion and expand spending by $517 billion over the decade. This $5.8 trillion addition to the deficit (plus interest) would exceed the cost of the 2017 tax cuts, 2020 CARES Act, 2021 American Rescue Plan, and 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—combined.

Tales of impending debt crises have been scaring voters since the days of Ronald Reagan, without coming true. But surviving an unhealthy diet and lifestyle until now doesn’t mean you can disregard your health forever. Washington’s debt path is so unsustainable that it ultimately endangers the United States economy. And time is running out to change course without substantial disruption.

Economists agree that annual budget deficits—when the government spends more than it brings in—are less meaningful than the total debt held by the public as a share of the economy. The federal debt temporarily exceeded 100 percent of the economy during World War II, but subsequently averaged just 40 percent through 2008. At a 5 percent interest rate, the cost of paying interest on that debt sustainably consumed 2 percent of GDP, or one-ninth of annual tax revenues.

Jessica Riedl (formerly Brian Riedl) is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by artoleshko/Getty Images