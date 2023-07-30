Chuck Schumer Is AWOL on NYC’s Ever-Growing Migrant Crisis

As the migrant crisis shreds New York’s safety net, one leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), has been steadfastly consistent in his stance: silence.

It actually makes sense, though, that Schumer, the Senate majority leader, never has a word to say about the tens of thousands of people sleeping in homeless shelters and, now, on sidewalks.

The only way Schumer knows how to “solve” a problem is to throw money at it, and this problem can’t be fixed with money.

New York City was sheltering 56,200 migrants as of last week.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images