Biden’s Demoralizing Speech to Morehouse Grads

In his 2013 commencement address, Obama stressed opportunity. His successor emphasizes victimization.

President Obama’s commencement address at Morehouse College in 2013 couldn’t have been more different from the one President Biden gave on Sunday. Not just in terms of style or delivery—no one expects Mr. Biden to match Mr. Obama’s oratory skills—but, more important, in its tone and emphasis.

Mr. Obama urged graduates of the historically black, all-male college in Atlanta not to squander the tremendous opportunities that 21st-century America had to offer them. He highlighted that “laws and hearts and minds” had changed significantly for the better over the decades as evidenced by, among other things, his election, and he said that “your generation is uniquely poised for success unlike any generation of African-Americans that came before it.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images