Battle of the Communist Millionaires

Good morning:

In Bloomberg, senior fellow Allison Schrager reports on the findings of two studies that tested whether artificial intelligence is the reason there is a notable decline in the hiring of new college graduates. But when the researchers controlled for work from home status, it turned out that AI did not make much of an impact. Schrager interprets the findings to reveal that WFH, while superficially appealing and desirable for more senior staff at white-collar organizations, limits opportunities for younger staff who need mentorship and training. That type of early-career development and learning from company culture is difficult to replace.

It is also difficult to rebuild an essential industry after policymakers have spent decades dismantling it. That is the situation faced by Western countries that bet their electrical power grids on so-called renewable boondoggles like solar and wind power, writes senior fellow James B. Meigs in the Wall Street Journal. Policymakers pressured power companies into complying with climate and green energy goals by abandoning dependable coal, gas, and nuclear power plants. They achieved this through a mix of credits, mandates, and subsidies. Now, industry watchdogs report that demand for electricity is increasing alongside the risk of power outages. Moving forward, steps to improve the U.S. power grid must be focused on reliability.

This week, legal policy fellow Tal Fortgang writes about the arrest of a Tehran-backed terrorist who allegedly directed dozens of bombings and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States. At the time of his arrest, the 32-year-old Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi was allegedly plotting an attack on a New York City synagogue, and on Jewish institutions in Los Angeles and Scottsdale. In City Journal, Fortgang writes that this arrest highlights the risk of Iranian sleeper cells, including in the U.S., and the risks we take when we fail to secure our borders.

Also in City Journal, investigative reporter Stu Smith dove into underground networks of a different kind. Two millionaire leftist activists, one based in the U.S. and one based in Shanghai, are feuding over the direction of the left-wing protest movement in the United States. This public airing of intra-movement grievances matters because lawmakers are currently considering removing the tax-exempt status of organizations that may be merely tools of adversarial foreign governments.

Finally, the Research team published a report today addressing the fact that New York City’s electoral system is producing increasingly unrepresentative outcomes. Scholars Jack Santucci and John Ketcham argue that the city already functions as if it has a multiparty system, with competition divided among establishment Democrats, socialist-aligned Democrats, and a Republican/Conservative bloc. The authors simulate two proportional-representation systems and find that both options would bring seat shares more closely into line with vote shares while preserving most current officeholders.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director