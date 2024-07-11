As Biden Hangs On amid Media’s Coup, Here Comes Their Impossible Pivot

When I was a desk officer in the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, I hated coup attempts: My phone never stopped ringing, round-the-clock task forces were organized, and bosses demanded endless reports because important people in Washington, DC, had become interested in countries they otherwise ignore.

The media’s coup attempt on President Biden, by contrast, has been more entertaining than those affairs, even if there are parallels between the president and various African leaders who survived coup plotters even more malicious and duplicitous than the American media.

Before the debate (BD), virtually every Democrat and most in the media assured us that Biden was totally up to the job.

But just moments into the AD (after debate) era, the dam broke and almost every media outlet and figure, even Biden superfan Joe Scarborough, turned on him.

The same gang who have been warning us about the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump suddenly determined that the 14 million votes Biden got (87% of those cast) in the primary process (admittedly rigged in his favor) didn’t matter.

Dave Seminara is a writer and former diplomat. He is the host of the DeSantisland with Dave Seminara podcast. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images