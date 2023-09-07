Are Biden’s Economic Policies a Version of ‘Trump 2.0’?

Since inflation’s pace has slowed and growth has accelerated, President Biden has embraced as his own what once was a Republican slur on his economic policies — “Bidenomics.” Though few commentators seem to have noticed, Bidenomics bears a striking resemblance to “America First,” the economic programs of former President Donald Trump that helped endear him to so many working-class voters.

“While they are motivated by radically different agendas,” says Byron Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions division, “Trump’s and Biden’s economic policies have striking parallels.”

Both presidents, understandably, emphasize their differences. With respect to trade, for example, Trump has blasted Biden’s policies as a “total economic surrender to China and other foreign countries.”

