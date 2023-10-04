Another Green Failure: Global Citizens Ruin Our Local Park to ‘Save the Planet’

To grasp the fundamental unseriousness of self-styled climate saviors, look to the catastrophic damage the Global Citizen Festival unleashed on Central Park a week and a half ago.

Tens of thousands of concertgoers, in the name of saving the planet and the poor people on it, utterly destroyed the Great Lawn.

That means, the park just confirmed, a big chunk of New York’s marquee free public space — the anchor of a densely packed, backyard-deprived borough — will be off-limits to millions of visitors for the fall season, nearly two months ahead of the normal winter closure.

For more than a decade, Global Citizen has been annoying those of us who use the park as our yard.

We do what we’re supposed to do: We live in tiny apartments, we don’t ride in cars.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Global Citizen