Americans Just Said No to Drugs
Why legalization lost at the ballot box.
Kamala Harris’s decisive loss may have grabbed the headlines, but there was another big loser in this election: drugs.
In Florida, voters failed to approve a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana, defying both expectations and the endorsement of president-elect Donald Trump. Voters in South and North Dakota defeated legal weed initiatives, too, by decisive margins—the second and third time for each state, respectively. Bright-blue Massachusetts had the chance to become the third state, after Oregon and Colorado, to legalize psychedelic drugs. Polls suggested Question 4 was too close to call, but Bay Staters ended up rejecting it by a 14-point margin. Even Cambridge and Boston could barely post majorities.
These votes came from the grassroots, defeating big-money campaigns for legalization. The pro-legalization camp in Florida, backed by the massive cannabis company Trulieve, spent nearly $150 million, more than any prior recreational marijuana campaign. The Yes on 4 campaign in Massachusetts spent just $7 million, but that was still 73 times more than the opposition.
Continue reading the entire piece here at The Free Press
______________________
Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.
Photo by guruXOOX/Getty Images