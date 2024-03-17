Albany Democrats Propose an Absolutely Ridiculous Budget

In their annual one-house budget resolutions, Democratic majorities in the state Assembly and Senate laid out their negotiating position for this year’s budget deal with Gov. Hochul.

They’ve decided to spend more — $13 billion more than the governor’s already-record $233 billion executive budget.

And tax high earners and corporations more too, despite Hochul’s opposition.

What would New Yorkers get for lawmakers’ nearly quarter-trillion dollars in state spending?

Start with illegal pot shops. The cannabis industry spent years and millions of dollars lobbying New York’s leaders in the leadup to legalization.

A regulated and taxed market was supposed to bring an economic boon.

Instead, it’s paved the way for the proliferation of thousands of cash-based unlicensed shops that aren’t buying from New York’s regulated growers or paying cannabis fees and taxes.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Adam Grey/Getty Images