Adams’ Woke Rivals Will Be Worse Unless We Ditch Equity Focus

In the lead-up to the historic federal indictment of Mayor Adams, New York’s top progressives have been circling like piranhas.

Public Advocate Jumaane “everyone’s racist” Williams practically has his Interim Mayor sash on, while state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, architect of the state’s disastrous criminal-justice reforms, is itching to run in a special election.

In fact, everyone poised like a leopard to spring into Adams’ role as soon as he steps down is ideologically to his far left, including current and former city Comptrollers Brad Lander and Scott Stringer and state Sen. Jessica Ramos.

The advocacy gushing from progressives up to and including Queen Woke herself, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to get Adams out ASAP demonstrates just how much the mayor, with all of his management and other (emerging) failures, has been keeping the wingnuts at bay.

This means New York is in a precarious position: The ideologues jockeying for Gracie Mansion are some of the key champions behind policies that have made this a more dangerous, more divided (socioeconomically and racially) city.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images