Adams Goes Independent, Supportive Housing, Abundance Agenda

The book “Abundance,” by liberal writers Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, is everywhere these days — from the New York Times bestseller list, to the mayoral campaign. As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, it represents a set of new ideas from the left that conservatives can welcome, or at least say “I told you so” — in particular, recognizing how much government and regulation can get in the way of building housing people desperately need.

“The emergence of a center-left movement … championing deregulation and government efficiency offers conservatives and Republicans an extraordinary political opportunity to solve big, persistent national problems,” the American Enterprise Institute’s James Pethokoukis wrote in the Washington Post.

You already see Democrats moving in this direction. Eric Adams’ “City of Yes,” which changed zoning rules to allow developers to build more and taller apartment buildings in every community as of right, was encouraged by this new supply-side thinking among Democrats. Zellnor Myrie, the self-styled YIMBY candidate for mayor, wants to create opportunities to build a million new homes.

But Democrats still focus their housing policies largely on building taxpayer-subsidized “affordable housing,” not on unleashing free markets to create more housing so it becomes more affordable. Manhattan Institute’s President Reihan Salam, watching a housing plan get scaled back in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, laid out the core conservative critique of Democrats’ new philosophy in City Journal, questioning whether “abundance” Democrats can stomach unleashing the housing market, and stop merely blaming landlords for the housing crisis.

For many Democrats who favor development but also want to attach restrictions on how apartments are priced, “The implicit premise is that making a profit on rental housing is somehow wrong. Developers should be grateful to be allowed to make any profit at all,” Salam writes. “Too many left-leaning abundance advocates hesitate to counter this moral blackmail with the obvious reply: profit isn’t a dirty word, and building is a noble pursuit. The people who grow rich by risking their capital and their sanity to build homes aren’t the enemy—they’re exemplars, whose success should inspire others to strive just as hard.”

I’m not sure we’re going to hear praise for heroic landlords in this mayoral race. But as Salam warns, one of the big challenges for New York isn’t just that it’s hard to build — it’s that other places are easier: If “the returns don’t justify the risk and effort involved, developers won’t bother. Instead, they will move on to a more hospitable locale, like West Palm Beach, Florida.”