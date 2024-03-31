Adams’ Debit-Cards-for-Migrants Scheme Makes No Sense

After months of delay, the Adams administration’s Roosevelt Hotel welcome center on Monday is finally handing out its first debit cards to migrants staying at hotels, to buy food and baby supplies.

The city says it’s starting with 115 families, giving each family of four $350 a week over a six-week “pilot.”

This program still raises more questions than the city has answered.

Why the no-bid, single-vendor contract?

When the Adams team told the city’s Housing Preservation and Development Department in December that it had to use MoCaFi, a small-scale, New Jersey-based minority-owned vendor and not even consider any other firms, the reasoning was that it’s an emergency.

Taxpayers sure paid MoCaFi as if it were an emergency, handing the firm $574,000 in late January.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images