Adams Can’t Declare Migrant Victory Until He Closes the Roosevelt Hotel Shelter

Mayor Eric Adams tried to show progress on the migrant crisis last week, with a deputy saying just one-fifth of adults reapply for shelter once a new time limit on their stays is up.

There’s only one way for Adams to prove he has this disaster under control, though: Shutter the Roosevelt Hotel “welcome center,” and return it to the hotel market.

That Adams is desperate to show improvement is obvious in the thin good news he’s wielding.

Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom told Politico merely 20% of adult migrants have reapplied for shelter after their 30-day time limit expired.

But that’s based on a small sample: Fewer than 4,900 adult migrants have had their stay expire, out of 64,100 people in shelter.

And new 60-day time limits for families haven’t even begun to expire.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images