A FinReg Backtrack Brings Good News for Small Business

A new deregulatory push in the financial regulation arena will help small businesses and family farms

Since its inception, the second Trump administration has been signaling an intention to usher in a pro-growth deregulatory agenda. As the administration finds its sea legs, much of this action has played out via high-profile changes in federal agency leadership and the rescinding of Biden-era rules. But a recent decision by the Treasury Department to substantially reform Beneficial Ownership Interest requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act provides a foretaste of the type of proactive regulatory changes that may be afoot—particularly in the area of finance. The winners will be American small businesses and family farms by reducing needless paperwork that many of these entities were not even aware was required under the law.

C. Jarrett Dieterle is a nonresident senior fellow at the R Street Institute and a legal policy fellow for the Manhattan Institute.

